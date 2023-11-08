Gertrude “Trudy” Ann Goldstein, 96, of West Hartford, CT, died peacefully with family by her side on Monday, Oct.30, 2023. She was predeceased by the late Alexander Goldstein. Born on Dec. 30, 1926 in Hartford, Trudy was the daughter of a men’s clothier, Julius Weiner and his wife Sadie. She was employed with the Connecticut Jewish Ledger for 45 years, and a lifelong member of Emanuel Synagogue. Trudy loved being around her family, getting much pride and joy from her six grandchildren. Trudy was admired for her intellect, quiet strength and tasteful fashion sense. She enjoyed the daily newspaper and word jumbles, and was an avid Red Sox fan. Trudy is survived by her three children: Cheryl Nadeau and her husband Roger, Elaine Jacobs Tucker and her husband Sherwin, Ronda Bichunsky and her husband Steven; six cherished grandchildren, Jillian Jacobs, Alyson Leydig and her husband Matt, Brandon Tucker and his wife Hannah, Molly Tucker, Mallory Maran and her husband Cory, Alyssa Bichunsky and her fiancé Gholson Glass; and five adored great-grandchildren, Sam, Jake and Grace Leydig, and Eliza and Abigail Tucker; and dedicated nephew Rick Weiner and his wife Rhode and son Schuyler. Trudy was predeceased by her brothers’ Nate and Charles Weiner and her sister Irene Adelberg. The memorial service for friends will be held on Friday, Nov. 3rd at 11 am at the Emanuel Synagogue, 160 Mohegan Drive, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emanuel Synagogue or a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Publisher and Staff of the Southern New England Jewish Ledger express sincere condolences to the family of TRUDY GOLDSTEIN z”lupon her passing.

Trudy was a long-time, dedicated and most beloved member of the Ledger family and she will be greatly missed.

May her memory be for a blessing.