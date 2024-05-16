Israeli whose husband was murdered on Oct. 7 gives birth to his son

Tal Chaimi, 41, died defending Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak against Hamas terrorists. His body is still being held in the Gaza Strip.

Ella Chaimi, whose husband was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel, has given birth to a healthy baby boy, the Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah announced on Tuesday.

Tal Chaimi, 41, died seven months ago defending Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in the northwestern Negev. It was initially thought that he had been taken alive to the Gaza Strip, but evidence that came to light late last year indicates that he died during the Hamas assault, after which the terror group kidnapped his remains.

It is the couple’s fourth child.

“This birth is filled with mixed emotions as I welcome into the world our child, who brings with him lots of joy,” stated Chaimi, according to the hospital. “I also remember Tal, who was a wonderful husband and father. I wish he was here with us right now.”

Idit Engel, a midwife at Beilinson, said that “every labor and delivery is special, but this one was even more so, as this baby brings joy to a family who has suffered so much tragedy.”

Ella and her family have been through devastation, and I hope that this baby brings them much joy,” she added.

Professor Arnono Weisnizer, who heads Beilinson’s gynecology department, noted that the family “has been through dark times,” adding that “the birth of this baby is a light for them and for the people of Israel.”

“I have known Ella for many years and have cared for her during her previous pregnancies. I know her and her family well, having previously worked in the Gaza Envelope, and my heart breaks for what they have gone through,” he said.