Claire Fishman died June 1, one week after her 90th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband Leon Fishman. She was predeceased by her parents Jack and Ann Ritoff, and her sister, Leila Kasar.She is survived by her two sons, Jonathan and Simon and his wife Pamela; her grandsons, Austin (Kayla), Spencer, Matthew, and Joshua; her sister-in-law Judy Fishman; her nieces and nephews; and her family in Israel, England, and Australia. Claire lived in Stamford for 55 years where she raised her two sons before moving to Franklin Lakes, NJ, a year ago, to be closer to her family. Born and raised in Croydon, England, Claire was educated and worked as a teacher before moving to Australia where she met her late husband, Leon, of the U.S. She was a dedicated librarian/media specialist for the Greenwich public school system until her retirement at 75. She also worked for the city of Stamford. She was an elected member of the Board of Representatives where she served as the co-chair of the 14th Charter Revision Commission, and the Board of Education. She also served as longstanding member and the treasurer of the Democratic City Committee, as well as being appointed to the Planning Board and the Historic Preservation Commission. Additionally, Claire served as a Board Member at Stamford Emergency Medical Services for many years. A talented knitter, Claire was known for her baby blankets made for expecting coworkers, friends, and family. Since moving to New Jersey, Claire started the library in her senior community and started a book club for others unable to read to themselves.