Janet Morris, 92, longtime resident of Stamford, CT and Delray Beach, FL, died May 26.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert Morris of 53 years. Born in Greenwich, CT, Janet was the daughter of Morris and Sadye Steinberg. She graduated from Greenwich High School and attended both Syracuse University and the University of Connecticut. Janet was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority. She was employed as a property manager for her family real estate company. Living in Stamford, she was involved in many civic activities, especially at Temple Sinai where she fostered and cherished that community, sang in the choir and held several positions on the board and sisterhood. In 1981 she was named Person of the Year. Her nickname was ‘Mrs. Good Person’ and she lived up to that moniker all her life. She believed in fairness, equality, practicing random acts of kindness and especially volunteer service and charity to those less fortunate. Every Christmas, Janet volunteered at St Joseph’s Hospital so the nurses could be home with their families. She lived a life dedicated to helping others. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and service will continue to inspire those who knew her, and her memory will be treasured by all whose lives she touched. Janet had an easy laugh and loved to be with her friends. She kept her sense of humor even during her lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She is survived by her sons, Larry and his wife Emily, and Mark and his wife Judi; her grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, Carter and Kate; her sister, Lila Lubov of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and her family.