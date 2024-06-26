Eugene “Gene” Schwartz, 90, of Stamford, CT, died June 7. He will be remembered for his big smile and joy of interacting with family and friends. Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Frank and May (Shifrin) Schwartz. He graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and later achieved an MBA from NYU. He was a Certified Public Accountant and particularly enjoyed teaching accounting at the college level. His commitment to teaching evening accounting classes to college students was one of his passions, as was guiding aspiring accountants. He left a lasting impact on many students. Beyond his professional accomplishments, one of Gene’s proudest achievement was the publication of his book, Three Religions One God. He poured his passion for religion into this work, exemplifying his thirst for knowledge and his desire to foster understanding among different cultures and faiths.

He lived in Israel in his younger days and spoke fluent Hebrew. Gene’s true joy in life came from his family. He is survived by his sone, adored his two sons, Jonathan and Aaron and his wife Susan); his grandchildren, Jessica and Ben. His love for them was immeasurable, and he cherished every moment creating beautiful memories together.