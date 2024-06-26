Thelma Lee (Schneelicht) Schwartz, 91, of Ardsley, NY, formerly of Stratford and New Haven, CT, died June 4. She was predeceased by her husband Irving Schwartz of 58 years. Born in the Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Ida Schneelicht.

Thelma graduated from Taft High School in the Bronx. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree, cum laude from New York University. She began her teaching career in the Bronx prior to moving to Connecticut. While raising her children in New Haven, Thelma took classes at Southern Connecticut State University where she earned a master’s degree in Reading and went on to receive her Sixth Year Degree as a Reading Consultant. Once her children began elementary school, she became a full-time teacher at the same school they attended. Thelma enjoyed a long, rewarding teaching career at Davis Street School in the Westville section of New Haven. At Davis she taught various grades eventually choosing fourth as her favorite. After Thelma retired, she volunteered at B’nai Jacob Synagogue where she was awarded the Shem Tov award for her volunteer service. She also volunteered at The Creative Arts Workshop and worked as a tester for the NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) which brought her back to the classroom giving her great pleasure. Thelma loved spending time with friends and family, traveling, gardening, playing piano, a challenging word search puzzle, and an endless game of solitaire. Thelma is survived by her children, Ellen and her husband Dean, Michael and his wife Lisa of Milford, CT; and her granddaughter Olivia Shultz of Manhattan, NY. She was also predeceased by her brother Leon Schneelicht.