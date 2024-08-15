Nick Wolfson

Born: February 29, 1932 – Died: August 14, 2024

Nicholas Wolfson passed away on Wednesday August 14, 2024, at the age of 92. He was the George and Helen England Professor of Law Emeritus at the University of Connecticut School of Law where he taught courses on free speech, securities regulation and corporate law. He had written extensively: his books included “Huckleberry Finn: Antidote to Hate” (Ex-Libris, 2003); “Hate Speech, Sex Speech, Free Speech” (Praeger 1997); “Corporate First Amendment Rights and the SEC” (Quorum, 1990); and “The Modern Corporation: Free Markets vs. Regulation” (The Free Press 1984) (translated into Japanese). He authored “Conflicts of Interest: Investment Banking”, a Report to the Twentieth Century Fund (1976) and co-authored the legal casebook, Securities Regulation (Michie Company 1984). He was a member of the American Law Institute. He taught a course on Securities Law in Beijing, China. He was a graduate of Harvard Law School (cum laude), and Columbia College, Columbia University (summa cum laude, valedictorian and a member of Phi Beta Kappa.). He was a member of the Managing Board of Columbia Daily Spectator and founder and president of the Columbia Political Union. He served as an Assistant Director on the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission. He was chairman of the community relations council of the Hartford Jewish Federation and a member of its board of directors.

Nick often said he was fortunate to have loved and been loved by his first wife, Judith Wolfson, to whom he was married for 42 years until her death in 1998, and his second wife, Anne Wolfson, to whom he was married for 17 years until his death. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York, served in the Army for 2 years, and lived in Washington, DC, Silver Spring, MD, New York City and West Hartford, CT. Following the death of his wife, Judith, he moved to Avon,

CT. He met his wife Anne online in 2006, and when they married in 2007, Anne, who was previously widowed, joined him in Avon where they lived for 7 years. They moved to Monroe Township, NJ in 2014 and lived there for 9 years. In September 2023, Nick and Anne moved to Annapolis, MD to be closer to his children. Nick was an expert on Mark Twain, having read all of his published works and owning multiple Mark Twain book collections. An avid reader of classical literature and philosophy, and a television mystery series enthusiast, Nick also enjoyed the years when he played a robust set of singles tennis and handball, and rooting for the Yankees. He traveled extensively throughout Europe, Israel, Japan, China and the United States, and enjoyed Europeanriverboat cruises. He delighted in spending time with his children and grandchildren and loved his labrador retriever, Josh. He is survived by his wife Anne. He is also survived by his daughter Amy Wolfson, her husband Andrew Futterman and their son Noah Futterman. He is also survived by his son Adam Wolfson, his wife Dorothea Wolfson and their children Margaret, Thomas, Alex and Rachael Wolfson. Donations in his memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.