/ January 19, 2025 / No Comment

West Hartford Fellowship Housing Celebrates Over 50 Years of Dedicated Service by Longtime Board Members

West Hartford, CT – West Hartford Fellowship Housing (WHFH) is proud to celebrate the  exceptional contributions of two of its longest-serving board members, Miriam Fleishman and  Stuart Mahler. Combined, Fleishman and Mahler have devoted over 50 years of service to  WHFH, helping to shape the organization and ensure that it continues to provide safe,  affordable housing to elders and individuals with disabilities in the West Hartford community. 

A Legacy of Growth and Innovation 

Miriam Fleishman and Stuart Mahler both have witnessed firsthand the tremendous growth  and transformation of the organization. When Fleishman first became involved with WHFH in  the late 80s, the organization was a much smaller operation, with just a handful of board  members managing a limited number of units.  

“We’ve seen the organization evolve from a small, run business to a large, well-organized  enterprise. The addition of WHFH’s third deveopment in 1991 was a key turning point,”  Fleishman explains. “As the government became more involved, the need for expansion  became clear. It’s been incredible to watch the organization grow in both size and scope, with  residents becoming more engaged and active in the community.” 

Mahler, who joined the board in 1999, recalls the early challenges the organization faced.  “The first HUD-funded sections were outdated and in need of significant improvements. They  were small, and the construction was not energy efficient. It wasn’t the kind of place people  wanted to talk about, but it was a place people needed. Our mission was clear—ensure that  these homes remained safe, secure, and livable for our residents.” 

A Critical Turning Point: Campus Master Planning 

One of the most significant turning points during Fleishman and Mahler’s tenure was the  decision to address the aging structures of “Fellowship 1 and 2”. Both sections of the  complex were showing signs of wear, and it became clear that significant redevelopment was  necessary. 

“We knew we needed to rebuild, but it wasn’t a simple task,” Mahler recalls. “It took time,  persistence, and collaboration with architects, housing consultants, and government agencies  to bring that vision to life. We are now in the process of redeveloping our campus by constructing new apartment units so that our residents will live in modern, energy-efficient homes that meet the needs of today’s seniors and young disabled individuals.” 

Community Impact and Connections 

Both Fleishman and Mahler have always been deeply committed to strengthening the  relationship between WHFH and the broader West Hartford community. As Fleishman points  out, the location of the fellowship community is ideal with essential services like pharmacies,  grocery stores, and banks all within walking distance.

“Over the years, the community has grown more aware of the importance of WHFH,”  Fleishman says. “It’s become a respected and valued part of the fabric of West Hartford.  Residents are more vibrant, active, and engaged, and the board has done an excellent job of  fostering those connections.” 

For Mahler, the sense of community and the work of the volunteers has been especially  meaningful. “When we first started, it was difficult to get people to serve on the board. Now,  we have a dedicated group of volunteers who are passionate about ensuring that WHFH  remains a safe, comfortable, and affordable place for those we serve. It’s inspiring to see so  many new faces eager to continue the work we started.” 

Looking Ahead 

Fleishman and Mahler’s legacy of service continues to inspire the next generation of board  members and volunteers. Under their leadership, WHFH has expanded and evolved to meet  the changing needs of the community. With an increasing number of residents choosing to  “age in place,” WHFH has ensured that its services and amenities will continue to support  them in leading independent, fulfilling lives. 

“I’ve seen firsthand how far WHFH has come, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,”  Fleishman reflects. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside so many dedicated individuals, and  I know the future of this organization is in good hands.” 

As WHFH celebrates more than five decades of service, it recognizes that it is the hard work,  vision, and dedication of individuals like Miriam Fleishman and Stuart Mahler that have laid  the foundation for the future of affordable housing in West Hartford and beyond. 

About West Hartford Fellowship Housing 

West Hartford Fellowship Housing is a non-profit provider of affordable housing and related  services for the elderly and adults with disabilities. Founded in the 1960s, the organization  has grown from a small, volunteer-led initiative to a vibrant, supportive community that helps  seniors live independently. With a commitment to providing safe, accessible, and comfortable  homes, WHFH continues to play a vital role in the lives of its residents and the greater West  Hartford community. 

For more information, please contact: Sandra Hawes Phone: 860-595-3837 Email: sandrah@whfh.org Website: whfh.org

