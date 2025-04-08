Congresswoman proclaims ‘Hanna Slome Day’ to honor 100-year-old Holocaust survivor

(JNS)

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) announced on Monday that she visited Hanna Slome, a Holocaust survivor who will turn 100 on Friday, at her home in Meng’s district in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, N.Y.

The congresswoman proclaimed Slome’s birthday “Hanna Slome Day” throughout the Sixth Congressional District.

“I am proud to commend and recognize Hanna for a century of courage, service and inspiration,” Meng stated. “Her message of resilience and hope continues to inspire generations and will do so for many years to come.”

“It is an honor and privilege to wish her a very happy 100th birthday, and I send her my warmest congratulations,” Meng said.

Slome, a Czechoslovakia native, was rescued aboard the Kindertransport in 1939, which whisked away more than 600 children from Nazi persecution to a new home in England.

Nick Winton, the son of Kindertransport organizer Sir Nicholas Winton, also visited Slome over the weekend with Meng.

Slome immigrated to the United States at 19, settled in New York City and later married, becoming a mother to two, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother to 10 children.

The survivor has spoken to school groups about her life during and after the Holocaust and was active at Flushing’s Temple Gates of Prayer Congregation Shaarai Tefilla, an egalitarian Conservative synagogue.