NY street named for American-Israeli IDF officer slain on Oct. 7

A street in Long Island, New York was renamed on Sunday in memory of IDF Capt. Omer Neutra, who was killed in action during the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led invasion of southern Israel.

The dedication ceremony for Captain Omer Neutra Way, held near the entrance of the Mid-Island Y Jewish Community Center in Plainview, New York, comes as his body is still held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

His parents said that the ceremony was a tribute to their son’s dedication to Israel and the Jewish people, and expressed their gratitude to the local community.

Neutra, a 21-year-old tank platoon commander who was born in New York, immigrated to Israel on his own to join the military.

Standing alongside the parents of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander at the New York event, the Neutras reiterated their call to U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of his Monday meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to do everything in his power to bring the home the remaining 59 hostages, two dozen of whom, including Alexander, are believed to be alive.