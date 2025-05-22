Full remarks: Sa’ar speaks after terrorist murder of DC embassy staffers

(JNS)

Below is the full text of the remarks delivered by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during a press conference at his Jerusalem office following the May 21 murder of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two young representatives of the State of Israel, were murdered a few hours ago in a horrific terrorist attack in Washington.

My condolences go to their families, and to the staff of the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C.

I spoke this morning with Daniel, Yaron’s father. I told him that his son was a warrior on our diplomatic front that fell just like a soldier on the battlefield.

Yaron and Sarah were murdered at a Jewish conference of the AJC.

This is the direct result of toxic antisemitic incitement against Israel and Jews around the world that has been going on since the Oct. 7 massacre.

Recently, we have witnessed an unprecedented wave of terror attacks and attempts against Israeli missions around the world, with an emphasis on Europe.

Israeli missions and representatives around the world are targets of antisemitic terrorism that has crossed all red lines.

I spoke about this recently on our Remembrance Day at a ceremony for fallen foreign service members.

I have been worried for the past few months that something like this would happen, and it did. And the list of fallen foreign service members has grown today.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem and Israeli missions around the world will lower our flags to half-mast following the murder of our workers.

My heart today is also with the employees of the Foreign Ministry. They are struggling daily with difficult conditions on the diplomatic front.

I am proud to lead these devoted people. They serve the country. Are identified with the country. Symbolize the country.

They are subjected to harsh and poisonous attacks and words.

Today, two of them were shot by a terrorist.

There is a direct line connecting antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement to this murder.

This incitement is also done by leaders and officials of many countries and international organizations, especially from Europe.

The words are the modern blood libels.

These libels about genocide, crimes against humanity and murdering babies pave the way exactly for such murders.

The global atmosphere has endangered Israeli and Jewish blood. This is what happens when leaders in the world surrender to the Palestinian terrorist propaganda—and serve it.

Their statements and attacks blame Israel, instead of Hamas.

Hamas started the war on Oct. 7, is solely responsible for the war’s continuation and is solely responsible for the suffering of Israelis and Palestinians alike.

I say today to these leaders and officials: Stop your incitement against Israel, stop your false accusations, strengthen Israel in its historic battle against the axis of evil in the Middle East.

I spoke several times this morning with our ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter.

I thank him for how he represents us in the United States. I thank him also today for the way he is supporting the embassy employees in these moments.

I also spoke with our dear friend, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

Ambassador Huckabee updated me on the intensive investigation underway by several government agencies into this act of terrorism.

The most senior officials in the American law enforcement system are closely monitoring this investigation. We appreciate this.

Terrorism is chasing us everywhere, but we will not surrender to terrorism.

Since Oct. 7, Israel has been engaged in a battle on multiple fronts. We are fighting against those whose goal is the elimination of the Jewish state. We, who swore “Never again!,” will not allow this to happen.

This is an opportunity to announce a conference against antisemitism that we will lead in Jerusalem next week, part of Israel’s presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

The conference will be attended by foreign ministers and other ministers of IHRA member states. It will also include envoys for combating antisemitism, and representatives of Jewish communities from these countries.

The new antisemitism is also rising today on campuses, in the media, and on social networks. We are committed to fighting it with all our might. We thank the partners we have in the world for this fight.

To the Israeli people, I say this morning: Hold your heads high. No other nation would have stood with such courage, dedication and resilience in what we have been through and are still going through during the last year and half.

Let us try to strengthen the unity among us—so that we continue to stand successfully in the historic struggle that has been forced upon us.

Am Yisrael Chai!