Netanyahu: Embassy staff killing a result of ‘blood libels against Israel’

(JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., calling it a “heinous antisemitic murder.”

Netanyahu attributed the attack to “blood libels against Israel,” suggesting that incitement and false accusations against the Jewish state had fueled the violence.

According to a statement from his office, Netanyahu spoke with Israel’s Ambassador to the United States Yehiel Leiter and received “an immediate update on the details of the incident,” while also expressing his support for the envoy and the embassy staff.

The prime minister also spoke with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who “detailed everything currently known about the identity of the murderer and the two embassy staff members who were killed.”

According to the statement, Bondi told Netanyahu that she was “deeply sorry,” and that “President Donald Trump is personally involved in managing the response to the incident.” She assured the prime minister that “the United States will ensure the murderer is brought to justice” and conveyed her condolences “to the families of the young couple who were soon to be engaged.”

Netanyahu thanked both Bondi and Trump “for their clear stance against antisemitism.”

On Thursday afternoon, the premier spoke by phone with the parents of victims Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that Netanyahu expressed “his deep condolences, shared by all the people of Israel.”

In his remarks, the prime minister stated:

“We are witnessing the horrific price of antisemitism and the rampant incitement against the State of Israel. Blood libels against Israel result in spilled blood, and they must be fought with all our might.

My heart aches for the families of the beloved young man and woman whose lives were abruptly cut short by a vile antisemitic murderer.

I have instructed to reinforce security arrangements at Israeli missions around the world and to increase protection for our representatives.”

Leiter revealed that the victims were a couple about to be engaged. The man had recently purchased an engagement ring and planned to propose next week in Jerusalem.

The shooting occurred near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., following a Young Diplomats Reception hosted by the American Jewish Committee.

The suspected shooter, Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, allegedly shouted “Free Palestine” after the attack and was apprehended at the scene. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is leading the investigation.

Israeli leaders call D.C. murders antisemitic terror

Other Israeli leaders from across the political spectrum responded with outrage and sorrow following the murder in the U.S. capital, describing the attack as a clear act of antisemitic terrorism fueled by global incitement.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared: “The murder tonight in Washington is a continuation of the murder in Bruchin and a continuation of the massacre in Nir Oz [on Oct. 7, 2023].” Tzeela Gez, 30, was killed in a Palestinian terrorist attack outside Bruchin, Samaria on May 14 while on her way to the delivery room.

“The same burning antisemitic hatred, which is now aimed at negating the existence of the State of Israel. For thousands of years, the people of Israel have been dealing with the desire to destroy us. They could not and will not be able to. This people is stronger than any hatred and will overcome its enemies’ desire for murder,” he said.

“I have no doubt that the authorities in Washington will bring the full severity of justice to bear on the despicable murderer and will work to protect Jewish communities and Israeli institutions. My deepest condolences to the families of the embassy employees. The entire nation is with you and embraces you,” he concluded.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated: “I was shocked to hear about the murderous attack in Washington, in which two Israeli embassy employees paid with their lives. Sending my condolences to the dear families who lost their loved ones, and encouragement to Israel’s foreign forces, who are fighting our war around the world hour by hour.

“Unfortunately, anti-Semites around the world draw strength from villainous politicians in Israel, who accuse IDF soldiers of murdering children as a hobby,” he said.

Israeli opposition figure Yair Golan, a former IDF deputy chief of staff and leader of the Democrats Party, ignited outrage this week after claiming the Israeli government was “killing babies as a hobby” amid military operations in Gaza.

The D.C. victims’ blood “is on their hands,” wrote Ben-Gvir.

Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar added: “I’m shocked by the murderous attack against the employees of our embassy in Washington, where I visited only a few days ago. I embrace all the employees of the diplomatic staff around the world in general and in the US in particular.

“When vile and irresponsible politicians slander Israel with false accusations of genocide and war crimes, it was clear that antisemitism would raise its head and Palestinian terrorists would receive a tailwind to carry out attacks.”

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said: “I am shocked and heartbroken by the brutal murder of two members of the Israeli delegation in an antisemitic shooting attack in the heart of Washington, D.C. My thoughts are with the families of the victims, the embassy staff, and the entire people of Israel at this painful hour.”

Noting that the shooter had reportedly shouted “Free Palestine,” Chikli said that it now been “proven in blood” the slogan was a call to violence.

“This slogan, parroted by activists, academics, and influencers, has become a banner not for peace but for hatred, violence, and the demonization of the Jewish state. Anyone who uses it now, in the wake of this attack, is not just echoing antisemitism—they are legitimizing the murder of Jews and Israelis,” he said.

He singled out French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, stating that each had, in various ways, “emboldened the forces of terror through their failure to draw moral red lines.”

Such “cowardice” had a price, he continued, “and that price is paid in Jewish blood.”

“We will continue to fight antisemitism everywhere – with clarity, courage, and zero tolerance,” he added.

Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu said, “Yair Golan’s blood libels are echoing among Nazis and Israel-haters around the world. We are now paying the price for them in the murderous attack in Washington, and history teaches us that we will pay even more in the future. Yair, the blood of the embassy employees is on your hands and those of your associates. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the murders an example of what the slogan “Globalize the Intifada” means in practice. “The horrific double murder in Washington DC was an act of antisemitic terrorism and a direct result of the incitement we’ve seen at protests across the world,” he said. “This is what they always meant by ‘Globalize the Intifada.’ My thoughts and prayers are with all the staff of Israel’s embassy in the USA and with the families of the victims.”

Israel’s opposition National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz stated: “I am heartbroken and horrified at the vile antisemitic murder of two Israeli embassy staff in Washington D.C this morning. What starts as ‘globalize the intifada’ on college campuses not surprisingly ends in cowardly murder shouting ‘free Palestine’ on the streets.”

He extended his condolences to the victims’ families, and said his thoughts were with Jewish communities in the United States, and with the American people.

“Israel and the United States will stand together stronger than ever, and overcome, this evil,” he concluded.