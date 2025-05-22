Two Israeli embassy staffers shot dead outside Jewish museum in DC

(JNS) Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed on Wednesday evening outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

The male victim was identified as Yaron Lischinsky. His final post on social media was a repost of a message condemning the United Nations’ false claim that 14,000 infants in Gaza were facing imminent starvation, labeling it a modern-day blood libel.

According to Israeli Ambassador to Berlin Ron Prosor, who taught him as a master student, Lischinsky was a Germany-born Christian Zionist who had served in the Israel Defense Forces and “chose to dedicate his life to the State of Israel and the Zionist cause.”

The female victim was Sarah Milgrim. She spent five weeks in Israel researching the role of friendships in peacebuilding for her final master’s project, according to a LinkedIn post she shared two years ago.

Milgrim’s work built on a stint with Tech2Peace the previous summer, where she developed a passion for capturing the stories of Jewish and Arab participants.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter revealed that the victims were a couple who were about to be engaged. Lischinsky had recently purchased an engagement ring and planned to propose next week in Jerusalem.

“Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives,” the Israeli embassy wrote on X. “The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss. Our hearts are with their families, and the embassy will be by their side during this terrible time.”

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that authorities were “actively investigating and working to get more information to share. …

“We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice,” she added.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd and F Streets NW, in front of the museum and just behind the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Israeli embassy spokesperson Tal Naim Cohen wrote on X that the victims had been shot “at close range.”

“We have full faith in law-enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel’s representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States,” said Cohen.

FBI agents cordon off the scene outside the Capital Jewish Museum following a shooting that left two Israeli embassy staff members dead, in Washington, DC, in the early hours of May 22, 2025. Photo by Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images.

Police are questioning Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, who is believed to have acted alone. Following the shooting, Rodriguez entered the museum, where he was detained.

D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said Wednesday night that the suspect chanted, “Free, free Palestine” as he was taken into custody.

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, told ABC News that his organization was hosting an event at the museum that evening.

“We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue,” Deutch said. “At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families.”

Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, condemned the incident as a “depraved act of antisemitic terrorism.”

“Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line,” Danon wrote on X. “We are confident that U.S. authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives everywhere in the world.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is involved in probing the attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump extended condolences to the victims. “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!” he wrote on Truth Social. “Hatred and radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi visited the scene and said she was “praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the attack, expressing outrage and emphasizing that representatives of the Jewish state are under constant threat.

“Horrified by this morning’s terrorist attack, in which two of our embassy staff in Washington, D.C., were murdered. Israeli representatives around the world are constantly exposed to heightened risk, especially in these times,” he said. “We are in close contact with American authorities. Israel will not surrender to terror.”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated: “I am devastated by the scenes in Washington, D.C. This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured,” he continued. “I send my full support to the ambassador and all the embassy staff. We stand with the Jewish community in D.C. and across the U.S.

“America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us,” Herzog said.