US Jewish groups mourn Israeli embassy staffers gunned down in DC

(JNS)

American Jewish groups issued statements in the hours after a gunman shot and killed two Israeli embassy staffers, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who planned to marry.

The couple was killed at about 9 p.m. outside the Capital Jewish Museum—where the American Jewish Committee was holding an annual Young Diplomats reception—located about three quarters of a mile from the U.S. Capitol and a little more than a mile from the White House.

“We are devastated that two cherished friends and partners from the Israeli embassy were shot and killed as they left an American Jewish Committee event,” stated Ted Deutch, the CEO of the AJC. “This is a shocking act of violence and our community is holding each other tighter tonight.”

“While we wait for the conclusion of the police investigation—and urge all our friends and allies to do the same—it strongly appears that this was an attack motivated by hate against the Jewish people and the Jewish state. This senseless hate and violence must stop,” Deutch said.

The AJC leader thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration and district Mayor Muriel Bowser and her staff “and all other relevant law enforcement and government officials in D.C and nationally for their swift action and support.”Related Articles

Robert Spitzer and Daniel S. Mariaschin, president and CEO respectively of B’nai B’rith International, stated that they were “outraged” and “devastated” by the attack.

“The shooter reportedly shouted ‘free Palestine’ as he opened fire—a chilling reminder that anti-Zionism is antisemitism,” the two stated. “The young professionals event where the shooter opened fire was hosted by AJC and was called ‘turning pain into purpose.’”

“Its purpose was interfaith collaboration. Attendees were focused on helping in humanitarian crises around the world,” they said. “This is morally depraved and hateful violence and is clearly a vile act of antisemitic terrorism.”

The Jewish Federations of North America stated on Wednesday night that it was “horrified” by the news that two people had been killed. “Our hearts go out to the victims and to our colleagues at AJC, whose event was being held at the museum,” it stated.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington stated that it is “horrified by the shooting” and mourns “the loss of the two individuals killed in the attack.”

“The safety and security of our community is our top priority,” the Federation said.

Matt Brooks, the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, condemned the attack “in the strongest possible terms.”

“Those responsible for this heinous attack must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and we have full confidence in the Trump administration to deliver swift and righteous justice,” Brooks said. “Since Oct. 7, we have seen a dramatic spike in lawlessness, violence, sickening antisemitism and anti-Americanism from coast to coast, on our college campuses and on our streets.”

“This horrific attack requires complete, total and forceful condemnation from everyone. Silence is not an option. It is complicity,” Brooks stated. “This a blaring warning to all Americans, across the political spectrum, that the world’s oldest hatred continues to plague our society, and we must stand together to confront it wherever and whenever it appears.”

Brian Romick, the incoming president and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, stated that the group is “horrified and sickened” by the shooting.

“Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky were attending a Jewish Heritage Month celebration and were murdered in what appears to be a targeted act of antisemitism and terror,” Romick stated. “Let’s be clear. Antisemitism must have no place in our society and should be condemned. Jews must be able to gather safely in Washington, D.C., and around the world.”

Morton Klein, national president of the Zionist Organization of America, stated that the “heinous act by a subhuman killer must be publicly condemned by everyone.”

“We must now double down to quash the terrorist promoting demonstrations on college campuses calling to globalize the intifada—meaning murdering every Jew—destroy the Jewish state, praising Arab Islamic terrorists and terrorist groups, attacking Jewish students and blocking their entrance to buildings,” Klein said. “This must stop. This only inspires hatred and violence.”

Sacha Roytman Dratwa, the CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, stated that “this murder didn’t happen in a vacuum, but is the direct result of the incessant hatred by those who call to ‘globalize the intifada.’”

“For those who wondered about the context of whether a particular chant was hate speech or antisemitic, this is what it looks like when physically manifested,” he stated. “We have warned about the growing violence of the far-left, and now it seems that our deepest fears have come true.”

“The murderer did not know his victims were Israeli. He just knew they attended a Jewish event,” he added. “When we say that the antisemites don’t hate Jews because of Israel, but rather, they hate Israel because it is the Jewish homeland, this is what we mean.”

Vlad Khaykin, executive vice president of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, stated that the center is “horrified” by the shooting and that “violence against Jews must never be normalized.”

The exterior view of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Photo by Imagine Photography/Courtesy of the Capital Jewish Museum.

“Make no mistake,” the Anti-Defamation League stated, “this was an attack on the Jewish community.”

“This was not just against the Jewish community of D.C. but an assault on all Jewish Americans and indeed all Americans,” stated Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL.

“We know that words have consequences. When antisemitic rhetoric is normalized, tolerated or even amplified in our public discourse, it creates an environment where violence against Jews becomes more likely,” he said. “In a climate of relentless antisemitism in the United States and globally since Oct. 7, 2023, unfortunately, this tragedy was inevitable.”

“Already it has led to Jewish students on campus being attacked in libraries and on the quad, Jews walking to synagogue attacked and Jewish businesses and synagogues targeted,” he added. “Now we have this tragic murder of two innocent young people in the prime of their lives.”

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, stated that “this is where incessant and unchecked antisemitism and the demonization of Israel leads—to the murder of innocents, the cutting off of a bright future.”