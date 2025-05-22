US reps decry ‘all forms of hate’ after gunman kills Israeli embassy staffers near Jewish museum in DC

(JNS)

Some 10 hours after a gunman shot and killed two Israeli embassy staffers as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum, located less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol and some 1.3 miles from the White House, some U.S. politicians decried not only Jew-hatred but also “all forms of hate.”

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) stated that the killing of the two Jews was “sickening.”

“My heart is with their families and the entire Jewish community as we mourn this tragedy,” the congresswoman stated. “Today and everyday, I remain committed to fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate in our communities.”

Dave Min, a California state representative and a Democrat, stated that he was “horrified by the loss of innocent life” and that he was “praying for their loved ones.”

"We must always stand up to antisemitism and all forms of hate," he stated. "Our country is better than this."

“Sickening,” stated the Nassau County Young Democrats, of Garden City, N.Y. “Violence, antisemitism and all forms of hate have no place in our society.”

Scott Jennings, a conservative political commentator, stated that “if Biden or Harris were president, we’d be getting a scolding right now for this epidemic of Islamophobia.” (JNS has reported that Islamophobia often had to chaperone antisemitism in Biden administration statements.)

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, stated that he and his wife are praying for the families of the victims, “Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, two embassy of Israel staffers who were murdered last night outside of the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.”

Murphy added that “antisemitism and acts of terror have no place in our country” and that “as incidents of bias and hate rise across the United States, we must strive to build a world that is safe and welcoming to people of all faiths and backgrounds.”

Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who is running for mayor of New York City, stated that “Israeli embassy staff Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were murdered in cold blood in a shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., while multiple others were injured.”

“New York City stands strong with our Israel brothers and sisters,” Cuomo stated. “As we gather facts, we remind the world that New York will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel and against hate, terrorism and antisemitism in all its forms.”

“I’m going vote for you, but why did you have to say all forms of hate?” a social media user wrote to the former governor. “Why couldn’t you have just said antisemitism?”

A marketer came to Cuomo’s defense. “He said antisemitism in all its forms. Not all forms of hate,” the person wrote. “There’s a difference there. We are sadly seeing antisemitism in way too many forms.”