London’s Muslim mayor spends Shabbat at Rahm Emanuel’s shul

By Josefin Dolsten/JTA – London’s first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, went synagogue hopping in Chicago last weekend. For Shabbat services he joiners Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel at Anshe Sholom B’nai Israel, a modern Orthodox synagogue in the northern part of the city, Jewish News reported. Khan also attended the Reform Temple Sholom, one of Chicago’s oldest synagogue for a youth interfaith gathering. During his five-day long North American visit, he also visited Montreal and New York.

“London is an incredibly diverse and tolerant city, but improving social integration is still one of the big challenges we face. That’s why I’m keen to hear from people of many different faiths here in the U.S. to learn from their experiences and to share ideas on how we can bring communities together and strengthen the social fabric that underpins any successful city,” he said, according to Jewish News. Khan has pledged to root out antisemitism in London – and though he is Muslim, he has been targeted with anti-Jewish harassment. He attended a ceremony commemorating the Holocaust as his first official public engagement as mayor.

CAP: Sadiq Khan