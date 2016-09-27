Marla Maples, Trump’s 2nd wife, is Christian who keeps kosher, Shabbat

(JTA) – Donald Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples is a Christian who keeps the Jewish Sabbath and eats kosher. A profile posted Sept. 22 by The Daily Beast said that Maples, a Baptist, regularly attends church, “but keeps Shabbat, eats kosher, and studies Kabbalah.” Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, left his first wife, Ivana, for Maples, whom he married in 1993. The couple, who have one child, Tiffany, divorced in 1999. Trump’s daughter from his first marriage, Ivanka, is Jewish and also is Shabbat- and kosher-observant.