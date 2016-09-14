Streisand to chair arts center at 9/11 site

(JTA) – Barbra Streisand has been named chairwoman of the board of a performing arts center to be built at the site of the World Trade Center attacks. The long-delayed project – which got a boost in June with a $75 million donation from billionaire Ronald O. Perelman – will include three small theaters to accommodate stage, dance and music programs, as well as the annual Tribeca Film Festival. A performing arts center was included in the original master plan for the site by architect Daniel Libeskind, but was delayed in favor of other elements built at the site of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. “The performing arts connect us all and are such a vital part of New York City,” Streisand, a Brooklyn native, said in a statement. “The Perelman Center will vibrate with theater, music, dance, and film and bring life to this hallowed ground.” The center aims to open in 2020.

CAP: Barbra Streisand