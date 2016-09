SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

West Hartford – High Holiday Memorial Service for the Six Million Jewish Victims of the Holocaust; Rabbi Chagi Rubin of Agudas Achim Synagogue will officiate, Cantor Joseph Ness of Beth El Temple will chant; Esia Friedman will speak about origins of the Holocaust Memorial Sculpture in the garden of the JCC, where the service will be held; 1 p.m.; Mandell JCC, 335 Bloomfield Ave., (860) 236-4571. FREE