EL AL launches first-ever “Ambassador” program in New England

EL AL “Ambassadors” – a group made up of flight attendants and pilots from diverse cultures – shared fascinating and inspiring personal stories to dozens of attendees at the Vilna Synagogue in Boston several weeks ago. It was the first such event in the Boston area since EL AL began nonstop flights between Boston and Tel Aviv.

Guided by a mission to foster goodwill and diplomacy, and inspire groups worldwide to be advocates for Israel, EL AL Ambassadors, dressed in uniform, offer a unique perspective about Israel and share interesting personal stories to a variety of organizations, schools, universities and congregations in cities throughout the world. The hand-selected “Ambassadors” volunteer their time during layovers between flights. The EL AL Ambassador programs are specifically tailored to accommodate each audience and take place in a variety of locations, including university/college campuses, high schools, museums, community centers, as well as synagogues and churches.

Launched in 2011 as a joint initiative of EL AL Israel Airlines, the Jewish Agency for Israel, “Stand With Us” and the Israeli Foreign Ministry, more than 500,000 people worldwide have participated in these “People-to-People” programs.

There is no charge to host an EL AL “Ambassador” program. For more information, email alonfu@elal.co.il.