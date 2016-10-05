LUCHNICK

Rosalind (Bloom) Luchnick, 88, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., formerly of Hartford, died Sept. 23. She was the widow of the late George Luchnick. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of Morris and Lucy Bloom. She was a member of the Beth Hillel Synagogue in Bloomfield. She is survived by her sons, David Luchnick and his wife Trish of Verbank, N.Y., Bruce Luchnick of Pleasant Valley, N.Y., and Todd Luchnick of Manchester; her brother Bernie Bloom and his wife Joannie of Boulder, Colo.; her grandchildren, Eric, Katie, Emily, Marrisa, Erin and Spencer; and her great-grandchildren, Mason and Jackson.