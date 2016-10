SISKEN

Traci Sisken, 46, of Cheshire, died Sept. 28. Born in Bridgeport, she was the daughter of Harold R. Sisken of Branford and the late Jacqueline “Jackie” (Appell) Sisken. In addition to her father, she is survived by her brother Kevin D. Sisken and his wife Christine of Saline, Mich.; her nephew Matthew Sisken; and her niece Caitlin Sisken.