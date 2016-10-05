SLUTSKY

Richard Slutsky, 63, of Glastonbury, died Sept. 26. He was the husband of Ronda S. Kaplan. Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Leonard and Freda Slutsky. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Leonard Slutsky of Sherman Oaks, Calif., and Scott Slutsky, of Glastonbury; his sister Paula Aronson and her husband Frank of Chestnut Hill, Mass.; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his in-laws, Fran and Dan Kaplan.