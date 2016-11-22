ADL leader: U.S. antisemitism worse than at any time since 1930s

(JTA) – At the opening to the Anti-Defamation League’s conference on antisemitism, the organization’s national director said anti-Jewish hatred in America is worse than at any point since the 1930s. Jonathan Greenblatt, speaking Nov. 10 at the opening of the ADL’s “Never Is Now” summit in New York, said currents on both the far right and far left have led to antisemitism’s resurgence. He mentioned the platform of the Movement for Black Lives published this year that accused Israel of genocide.

Greenblatt also detailed the antisemitic attacks that rose during the 2016 presidential campaign, mentioning the appointment of Stephen Bannon as the chief strategist to President-elect Donald Trump. Bannon was the chairman of Breitbart News, a website Bannon called the “platform for the alt-right,” a loose movement of the far right whose followers traffic variously in white nationalism, anti-immigration sentiment, antisemitism and a disdain for “political correctness.”

“The American Jewish community, our community, has not seen this level of antisemitism in mainstream political and public discourse since the 1930s,” Greenblatt said. “Sadly, it is only being matched with escalating levels of hate toward other minorities today.”