Published on November 16th, 2016

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Bloomfield – “Judaism & Vegetarianism,” with Jeffrey Cohan of the Jewish Vegetarian Society, 11:30 a.m., B’nai Tikvoh-Sholom, 180 Still Road, (860) 243-3576.

