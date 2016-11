SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Newington – “Rescuing the Evidence: Three Minutes in Poland,” a presentation by Glenn Kurtz who discusses a three-minute film taken by his grandfather, David Kurtz, when he visited his Polish hometown in August 1938, the film became a memorial to an entire community annihilated in the Holocaust; hosted by the Jewish Genealogical Society of CT; 1:30 p.m.; at Temple Sinai, 41 West Hartford Rd., jgsct.org. FREE