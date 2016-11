SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

West Hartford – Greater Hartford Organists Concert Series presents “Music of the Heavens,” featuring Susan Carroll of Asylum Hill Congregation Church and Scott Lamlein of St. John’s Episcopal Church performing Beth Israel’s historic Austin organ; dinner; 7:30 p.m.; at Congregation Beth Israel, 701 Farmington Ave., cbict.org, bethisrael2cbict.org, (860) 233-8215.