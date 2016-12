B’NAI MITZVAH

JOEY BAROCAS, son of Lisa and Morris Baracos, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Monday, Jan. 2 in Israel. The Barocas family is a member of Temple Beth El in Stamford.

EVAN GOLDBLUM, son of Cheryl Bader-Goldblum and Stephen Goldblum, will celebrate his bar mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Temple Beth El in Stamford.