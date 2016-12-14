U of Hartford Hillel director honored by Hillel International

ORLANDO, Florida – Jason Oruch, executive director of the University of Hartford Hillel, is among eight recipients worldwide to receive the 2016 Richard M. Joel Exemplar of Excellence Award presented by the Jewish campus organization, Hillel International.

Presented last week at Hillel International’s annual Global Assembly in Orlando, Florida, the awards recognize individuals and campus Hillels that best exemplify the movement’s mission – “to enrich the lives of Jewish students so they may enrich the Jewish people and the world.”

“This year’s winners serve as a model of how enthusiasm and dedication can help campus Hillels across the country succeed in engaging and educating students, no matter their size or location,” said Eric D. Fingerhut, president and CEO of Hillel International. “We’re proud of our professionals for the work they do every day to help achieve Hillel International’s mission of reaching every Jewish student on campus.”

The awards came at the end of a week in which Hillel launched its Hillel Talent Grants, a new initiative intended to infuse campus Hillels with the resources needed to recruit, train and retain professionals who will inspire Jewish students to make an enduring commitment to Jewish life, learning and Israel. The $38 million program, funded through a multi-year gift from The Marcus Foundation, will award grants to local Hillels tailored to each campus’ specific needs.