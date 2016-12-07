UN president marks Palestinian solidarity day with Palestinian flag scarf

(JTA) – The president of the United Nations General Assembly wore a scarf featuring an image of the Palestinian flag during a special session to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Peter Thomson of Fiji also donned a traditional Palestinian kaffiyeh during the meeting Nov. 29 to mark the annual UN observance, held each year on the day in 1947 that the UN voted to recognize the Partition Plan calling for the creation of the State of Israel and an independent Arab state. Thompson also attended a meeting of the UN’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

The General Assembly was scheduled to consider six anti-Israel resolutions on Nov. 30. One called on Israel to transfer control of the Golan Heights to Syria. Another condemned Israel for actions in Jerusalem, using only the Islamic name for the Temple Mount, ignoring the site’s biblical role in Judaism and Christianity.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, addressed the General Assembly as part of the special session while displaying the cover of The New York Times from Nov. 30, 1947, the day after the Partition Plan vote. The headlines read: “Assembly Votes Palestine Partition,” “Arabs Walk Out … Disavow Any Partition Role.”

“This is the whole story,” Danon said. “If you really want to show solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he concluded, “then end this charade and demand that the Palestinian leaders finally return to the negotiating table.”