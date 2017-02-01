BERSCH

Myron A. Bersch (“Mike”), 85, of Wallingford, died Jan. 23. He was the husband of Elaine Penny (Soll) Bersch. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Sol and Esther (Abelson) Bersch. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, David Bersch and his wife Alicia of Boynton Beach, Fla., Robin (Bersch) Gold and her husband Charles of West Simsbury, and Richard Bersch and his wife Layla of North Salem, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Shaun (and fiancée Marietha), Eric, Cecelia, Leo, Harry, Newton and Eli; and his brothers, David Bersch and his wife Ina of Trumbull, and Howard Bersch of Englewood, N.J. He was also predeceased by his sister Caryl (Bersch) Adler.