Published on February 1st, 2017

PORTNOY

Israel Bruce Portnoy, 93, of West Hartford, died Jan. 24. He was the husband of Florence (Florrie Marcus) Portnoy. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Sam and Anna (Chopsky) Portnoy. He served in the U.S. Air Corps during World War II. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Neil, Michael (Susan), and Lisa; his grandchildren Andrew (Nicole), Elizabeth, and Olivia; his great-grandson Gabriel; his sister Anita (Martin); his sister-in-law Janet; and several nieces and nephews.

