SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Madison – “Gefilte Manifesto: New Recipes for Old World Jewish Foods: Making Traditional Jewish Food Hip Again,” featuring chef and cookbook author Liz Alpern; with Q&A and book signing; mimosas, a nosh and a special selection of dishes from the book; 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.; hosted by Temple Beth Tikvah and the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, at Beth Tikvah, 196 Durham Rd., (203) 738-0033, jwlesage@jewishnewhaven.org. $5