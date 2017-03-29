Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
Hoffman
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours
Westport Country Playhouse
Elan 2

National/World An ultra-Orthodox jewish man is escorted by police at the Magistrates court as he arrives for a court hearing on March 27, 2017, Twenty-two ultra-Orthodox Jews were arrested at night in suspicion of sexually molesting minors and women during a police raid in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Bnei Brak and Beitar Ilit. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Published on March 29th, 2017 | by LedgerOnline

0

Israel Police arrest 22 haredi Orthodox men accused of sex crimes

(JTA) – Police arrested 22 haredi Orthodox men in four Israeli cities who are suspected of sex crimes against women and minors over the past two years but were sheltered by religious leaders.

The men, aged 20-60, were arrested Monday morning in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Betar Illit and Bnei Brak, all cities with large haredi populations. Residents of the communities tried to prevent the arrests, throwing rocks and other projectiles, damaging some police cars.

The police posted a video showing the arrests on social media.

Police believe haredi leaders helped conceal the crimes and dealt with them on their own rather than reporting them, according to reports. Their investigation revealed that haredi leaders kept written records of the attacks; the perpetrators were required to get therapy within the haredi community. They also were punished internally.

Police reportedly have seized some of those records, which were kept by a person charged with the task by a special committee of the haredi community.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑