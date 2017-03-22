Ivanka Trump scores West Wing office, government security clearances

(JTA) – Ivanka Trump, the Jewish daughter of President Donald Trump, reportedly is working out of a West Wing office and is in the process of receiving a government security clearance.

Trump’s office is on the second floor of the West, next to senior adviser Dina Powell, who was recently promoted to a position on the National Security Council, Politico first reported Monday evening.

Trump also is set to receive government-issued communications devices this week, according to Politico.

Though Trump does not have an official title and will not draw a salary, she will follow the ethics rules that apply to government employees, Jamie Gorelick, an attorney and ethics adviser for the first daughter, told the Associated Press.

While Trump continues to own her own lifestyle company, she has turned daily management to the company president and has set up a trust to provide further oversight. She also has barred the business from using her image in advertising to promote the products.

Trump said in a statement: “I will continue to offer my father my candid advice and counsel, as I have for my entire life,” while acknowledging that “there is no modern precedent for an adult child of the president.”

On Friday she participated in a meeting of the U.S. president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel with the CEOs of U.S. and German companies to discuss workplace development, sitting beside Merkel during the discussion.