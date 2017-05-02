Making Magic in Greenwich

On Thursday evening, April 20, it was indeed “A Magical Night at JFS,” as Jewish Family Services of Greenwich hosted its annual benefit at The River House in Greenwich. Co-chaired by Sharon Herzog and Rebecca Levine, the event raised funds to help support the many vital programs and services that JFS provides to the Greenwich community. In addition to a mesmerizing performance by magician extraordinaire Ryan Oakes, the 120 guests in attendance enjoyed an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, sushi dinner, and a live auction.

CAP: “A Magical Night at JFS” co-chairs Sharon Herzog and Rebecca Levine.