Anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour cheered at CUNY

(JTA) – Linda Sarsour, a leader of popular opposition to President Trump and an anti-Israel activist, delivered without incident a controversial speech at City University of New York. Sarsour, whose attendance as a speaker at the June 1 commencement ceremony of the university’s Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy provoked anger among conservatives and supporters of Israel, was given a standing ovation by graduating students after she told them they must commit to demanding change, the Associated Press reported. “We in this room together must commit to never being bystanders to poverty, lack of jobs and health care,” said Sarsour, whose speech last week prompted a protest rally outside the university’s office.

Sarsour, executive director of the Arab American Association of New York, was one of the lead organizers of the Women’s March on Washington in January. In her talk she focused on poverty, joblessness and health care. Dov Hikind, a Democratic Jewish state Assemblyman, who spoke at a May 25 rally opposing her speaking role, said having Sarsour speak at the event was tantamount to “giving a podium to promoters of violence.”

Sarsour, who is Muslim, in 2014 posted on Twitter a picture of a Palestinian throwing a rock, presumably at Israelis. She wrote that the photo was the “definition of courage.” She has endorsed the movement to boycott Israel and has come out in support for a one-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – a position that critics of that prospect say equals the end of Israel’s existence as a Jewish state.