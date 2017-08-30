Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
SSDS
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours
Goodspeed
Hartford Seminary – banner
Hebrew Healthcare
HHNE
JFS Care at Home
Crystal Bees

National/World

Published on August 30th, 2017 | by LedgerOnline

0

ADL reports 1000% surge in online donations after Charlottesville

(JTA) – The Anti-Defamation League received 10 times as much money as usual from online donations in response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The group, which combats antisemitism and bigotry, reported a 1,000 percent increase in online donations during the week beginning August 13, one day after the Charlottesville rally. The ADL said it received six times as many individual donations as during an average week this year, mostly from first-time donors, though it did not provide a total amount of money raised. In the aftermath of the rally, the ADL has seen its profile skyrocket. It received $1 million donations from Apple and 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch, and announced a partnership with Bumble, a dating app, to block bigoted profiles. JP Morgan Chase also announced this week that it would donate $500,000 to the group. JP Morgan and Apple also pledged to match donations to the ADL and other nonprofits from employees.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑