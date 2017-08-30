Chabad aiding Houston-area Jews

(JNS.org) Chabad-Lubavitch is aiding Jewish residents of Houston with kosher meals, clean water and shelter amid the biblical-style flood enveloping the region resulting from Tropical Storm Harvey. According to Chabad, the southwest Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, home to a number of synagogues, kosher restaurants and supermarkets, is nearly completely submerged, with almost nothing edible for Jewish residents there. The local Chabad chapter in Houston, Chabad of Uptown, launched an online registration form early Monday for people who’ve been evacuated and are in need of kosher meals. Kosher breakfasts have already been delivered to Jewish residents at some local shelters or those in holed up in local hotels. “I have a bunch of volunteers here, and we are preparing bagels, scrambled eggs, hash browns and vegetables for breakfast,” said Chanie Lazaroff, co-director of Chabad of Uptown with her husband, Rabbi Chaim Lazaroff. “I sent out a batch already and a few more are going out, but we just got a flash-flood warning, and the challenge is to keep ourselves and our volunteers safe, even as we get out of the house to help others,” she told Chabad.org.