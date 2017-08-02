EXHIBIT: AUGUST – OCTOBER

“Fences”

An exhibition of photos by Michael Pressman

Opening Reception: Sunday, August 13, 5 – 7 p.m.

At Congregation Beth Shalom Rodfe Zedek

“As a recent settler here in the Valley/Shoreline from the New York City area, I was struck by the great beauty surrounding my new home – the marshes, rivers, and preserves,” says Michael Pressman. “I sought inspiration in the very first photograph I fell in love with as a young man: White Fence by the great Jewish master Paul Strand (1890-1976). Strand’s groundbreaking, beautifully composed image plays tricks with the depth and light and emerges as an unforgettable portrayal of Americana. Fences are as beautiful to me as the rocky shore of Hammonasset. My challenge was to combine the natural beauty of the area with the practical and evocatively metaphorical structure of fences.”

Pressman spent more than 30 years as a national broadcast journalist for ABC News and NBC News, on programs that included ABC News 20/20, Dateline NBC and The Today Show. He is the recipient of the Overseas Press Club’s Edward R. Murrow Award, an Emmy and the Cine Golden Eagle Award.

CBSRZ is located at 55 E. Kings Highway, Chester. Exhibit hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For information: cbsrz.org, (860) 526-8920.