Hebrew HealthCare appoints director of Dementia Care Services

WEST HARTFORD – Heather Dobbert, MSW, LCSW, CDP, has been appointed director of Dementia Care Services for Hebrew HealthCare.

Dobbert has more than 17 years of experience in the field of dementia care and has been a social worker in long-term care facilities for 15 years. Her expertise includes providing cognitive assessments, memory screens, staging of cognitive impairment, leading individual counseling and support groups, as well as developing dementia care programs for health care facilities.

“I know that individuals and families with memory problems have many questions which require more than the standard time allotted for most appointments,” she said. “As the director of Dementia Care Services, I can support families as they wrestle with difficult decisions around driving, home care options, caregiver stress, and wandering prevention.

“Hebrew HealthCare has an incredible reputation for their dementia care services and I look forward to building on what has already been accomplished and serving those individuals in the community who need support,” she added.