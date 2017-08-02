Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours
Hartford Seminary – banner
Hebrew Healthcare
Jewish Federation of Eastern CT
JFS Care at Home

CT News

Published on August 2nd, 2017 | by LedgerOnline

0

Hebrew HealthCare appoints director of Dementia Care Services

WEST HARTFORD – Heather Dobbert, MSW, LCSW, CDP, has been appointed director of Dementia Care Services for Hebrew HealthCare.

Dobbert has more than 17 years of experience in the field of dementia care and has been a social worker in long-term care facilities for 15 years. Her expertise includes providing cognitive assessments, memory screens, staging of cognitive impairment, leading individual counseling and support groups, as well as developing dementia care programs for health care facilities.

“I know that individuals and families with memory problems have many questions which require more than the standard time allotted for most appointments,” she said. “As the director of Dementia Care Services, I can support families as they wrestle with difficult decisions around driving, home care options, caregiver stress, and wandering prevention.

“Hebrew HealthCare has an incredible reputation for their dementia care services and I look forward to building on what has already been accomplished and serving those individuals in the community who need support,” she added.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑