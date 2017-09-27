Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford
Judaica Store
SSDS
ADL
Margaret Morse Tours
Goodspeed
Hartford Seminary – banner
Hebrew Healthcare
HHNE
JFS Care at Home
Crystal Bees

National/World

Published on September 27th, 2017 | by LedgerOnline

0

Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison

(JTA) – Former congressman Anthony Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year-old girl. Weiner, 53, who had pleaded guilty in May to one charge of transferring obscene material to a minor, wept as the sentence was handed down Monday in a Manhattan federal court. He must also register as a sex offender for life for his inappropriate conversations with the North Carolina teen. The once-rising star in the Democratic Party had faced up to 10 years in prison. The girl involved in this case, whose name has not been officially released, has said that she initiated the contact with Weiner for political reasons. She sold her story multiple times, including to the British Daily Mail tabloid for $30,000.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑