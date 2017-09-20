Israeli defense officials reportedly oppose changing Iran deal

(JTA) – Israel’s intelligence community opposes the drastic changes sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to a report. Several unnamed sources told the Haaretz daily that the defense establishment in Israel does not agree with the demand articulated by Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman that President Donald Trump scrap or revise the deal, the daily reported Sept. 15. On Sept. 14, Trump waived nuclear sanctions on Iran in compliance with the deal, but warned that he could take dramatic action on the deal as early as next month. Thursday was the deadline for Trump to waive sanctions targeting Iran’s nuclear sector, according to the pact negotiated by six world powers, led by the United States, and Iran. The agreement offers Iran sanctions relief for rolling back some elements of its nuclear program until 2025. Trump told reporters on Air Force One that the deal was “one of the worst” and he planned on addressing it soon. Israel maintains that the United States should either “revise or scrap the deal,” Netanyahu said. But senior officials told Haaretz that Israel’s intelligence community has identified no Iranian violations of the deal. Several officials said they feared an Iranian nuclear breakout – meaning a concentrated effort to obtain offensive capabilities – if the deal is scrapped.