Jerry Nadler to become Judiciary Committee ranking Democrat

(JTA) – With Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., stepping down as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., will assume the powerful post. Conyers announced his decision Sunday, Nov. 26, amid a congressional investigation Congress of sexual harassment and workplace abuse allegations against him by his former staffers. He has denied the allegations. Nadler, who is Jewish, said in a statement, “I will do everything in my power to continue to press on the important issues facing our committee, including criminal justice reform, workplace equality, and holding the Trump Administration accountable. Ranking Member Conyers has a 50-year legacy of advancing the cause of justice, and my job moving forward is to continue that critical work.”