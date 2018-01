FALDMAN

Rhoda Faldman, 88, of Bloomfield, died Jan. 9. She was the widow of Dr. Morton Faldman. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Betty Jackaway. She is survived by her children, Heidi Turgeon and her husband Tom, and Clifford Faldman; her granddaughters, Caitlyn Dipierro and her husband Joe, Jessica Turgeon, Nikki Woods and her husband Will, and Tara Serio and her husband Francis; and her great-granddaughters, Lily and Anna.