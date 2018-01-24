Israel’s annual antisemitism report: Mein Kampf now German bestseller

(JNS) On Sunday, Jan. 21, the Israeli government released the state’s annual report on global antisemitism. The report demonstrated that antisemitism is on the rise in several notable areas, particularly in Europe. Among other findings, the report –released ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27 – highlighted results from a May 2017 Pew Research Center survey of 18 European countries which revealed that 30 percent of respondents would not want Jews as neighbors, while 20 percent are not interested in accepting Jews into their countries. In Romania and Poland – two European countries with relatively strong bilateral ties to Israel – 22 percent and 18 percent of local respondents, respectively, would like to revoke the citizenship of local Jews. More than 50 percent of refugees in Western Europe hold antisemitic views and opinions, according to the report, which noted a 30-percent increase in the number of antisemitic events in the U.K., with a 78-percent increase in physical attacks.

Israel’s report noted that a new annotated edition of Adolf Hitler’s antisemitic manifesto Mein Kampf has become a bestseller in Germany. Antisemitic incidents are also on the rise in that country. In Ukraine, antisemitic incidents doubled, including dozens of acts of vandalism against memorials, museums and synagogues. The report also said there has been a continuous increase in antisemitic discourse on college campuses, and that social media continues to emerge as a hotbed of antisemitic ideology.