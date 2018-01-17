Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise Jewish woman

By Josefin Dolsten/(JTA) – When Edna Levi looked through her mail on Jan. 7, she was shocked to find an envelope delivered from Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the soon-to-be-married British royal couple, had answered her letter. Levi, who lives outside Leeds and is in her 80s, had sent the couple a note of congratulations after their recent engagement, The Yorkshire Evening Post reported. “Dear Prince,” Levi, a member of the Leeds Jewish community, had written in her note. “I’m British-born but a member of the Jewish faith and we say Mazel Tov on a happy occasion. This is why I am saying it to you and wishing you well and good health.”

Levi’s sentiments left the British royal and his American actress fiancee “incredibly touched.” “It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated,” the couple wrote in response. “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes.”

Levi was elated to hear back. “I didn’t think I would get a reply because they must get hundreds of letters sent, so I was thrilled,” she said. “I’ve never written to the royal family before but I like Prince Harry because of the way he looks after charities. He’s a nice, normal young man.”