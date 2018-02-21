Judaica Store
SSDS
Film Festival – HJFF
Taste of Elmwood – banner
JFS Care at Home
Crystal Bees
HHNE
Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford

National/World

Published on February 21st, 2018 | by LedgerOnline

0

Amy Schumer weds

(JTA) – Comedian and producer Amy Schumer got married to chef Chris Fischer in a small ceremony in Malibu, California. Actors Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence were among the approximately 80 guests present at the reception Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to People Magazine. Schumer shared photos of the nuptials on Instagram, complete with a tutu-wearing pooch on her aisle. The couple also participated in the Jewish wedding tradition of breaking glass. Schumer, who is Jewish, also urged people in a post to consider donating to Michael Bloomberg’s gun control nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, to support gun safety in the aftermath of the latest deadly school shooting, in Parkland, Florida.

Email this page


About the Author


Related Posts



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

© 2014 Jewish Ledger. All rights reserved. To Advertise with us or for subscriptions call 860-231-2424 | 800-286-6397



Back to Top ↑