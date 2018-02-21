Amy Schumer weds

(JTA) – Comedian and producer Amy Schumer got married to chef Chris Fischer in a small ceremony in Malibu, California. Actors Larry David, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence were among the approximately 80 guests present at the reception Tuesday, Feb. 13, according to People Magazine. Schumer shared photos of the nuptials on Instagram, complete with a tutu-wearing pooch on her aisle. The couple also participated in the Jewish wedding tradition of breaking glass. Schumer, who is Jewish, also urged people in a post to consider donating to Michael Bloomberg’s gun control nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, to support gun safety in the aftermath of the latest deadly school shooting, in Parkland, Florida.