Gal Gadot to voice herself on ‘The Simpsons’

(JTA) – Israeli actress Gal Gadot will voice herself in an upcoming episode of the animated sitcom, “The Simpsons.” Gadot will star in an episode titled “Bart’s Not Dead” airing during season 30, which will debut next fall. Gadot announced her news on Twitter, accompanied by a video of her autographing the blue hair of Simpson’s character Marge on a poster also autographed by other screen stars. “I grew up watching @The Simpsons and now I get to voice myself in an episode! Stay tuned…” she tweeted. “The Simpsons,” created by Matt Groening, debuted in 1989 and it is the longest-running American sitcom and the longest-running American animated program, with 629 episodes.