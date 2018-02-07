Judaica Store
National/World

Published on February 7th, 2018

Israel seizes explosives headed to Gaza in shipment of medical supplies

(JTA) – Israeli officials at the Kerem Shalom crossing thwarted an attempt to smuggle explosives into the Gaza Strip in a shipment of medical equipment. The seized materials were identified as a central component used in the preparation of explosive charges and in the high-trajectory industry in the Gaza Strip, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement issued on Sunday. The materials were intercepted sometime last week, according to the statement. The laboratory for substance identification was set up several months ago at the Kerem Shalom crossing, according to the ministry. It is charged with identifying the type of material within as short a time frame as possible from the point of sampling. Kerem Shalom is the only commercial crossing between Israel and Gaza. Dozens of smuggling attempts were foiled by Kerem Shalom Crossing Authority employees during 2017, according to the statement.

